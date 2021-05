At least 17 U.S. states have decided to end the federal government's $300 weekly unemployment benefits, with some states cutting them off as early as June. The supplemental benefits began with the passage of the first coronavirus relief bill, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, in March 2020. The benefits were originally $600, but after expiring on July 31 they dropped to $300 in subsequent relief packages.