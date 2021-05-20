newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch: The War Continues In Justice League 2 Fan Trailer

By Matt Joseph
wegotthiscovered.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the social media campaigning in the world probably won’t change anything when it comes to Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels and getting Warner Bros. to issue the go ahead, especially given the language used by the filmmaker to describe the studio in recent interviews. Indeed, he’s called them...

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Watch Trailer#Netflix Inc#Hbo Max#Justice League 2#Snyderverse#Man Of Steel#Hbo Max S Justice League#Army Of The Dead#Fan Trailers#Video#Hope#Wb Execs#Stranger Things#Torture#Sound#Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesNME

Watch the harrowing trailer for ‘The Forever Purge’ sequel film

The official trailer for The Forever Purge has just been released – check it out below. Following on from Blumhouse’s The First Purge in 2018, the new film will see the underground movement of the horror franchise decide to “purify” the country once and for all. The Forever Purge will...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Fans Furious After Superman Reboot News Drops On Henry Cavill’s Birthday

Today was Henry Cavill’s birthday, and DC fans were sharing the love for the 38-year-old star on social media. Unfortunately, though, just as everyone was celebrating the Man of Steel actor and his portrayal of Clark Kent, some major news dropped about Warner Bros.’ plans for a Superman reboot. J.J. Abrams is producing a new movie set to star a black Kal-El, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a lot of fresh info this Wednesday on how the project is shaping up.
MoviesClickOnDetroit.com

Watch the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The trailer for the Venom sequel is finally here. The trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on Monday. The first Venom movie was released in 2018. The second film is set to be released on Sept. 24, the release date has been pushed back multiple times due to the COVID pandemic.
MoviesTVOvermind

Zack Snyder Doesn’t Hold Back his Feelings on Warner Bros.

People are still going to agree to disagree, maybe, on whether or not Zack Snyder is still a good fit for Warner Bros., but as of right now it doesn’t sound a though the studio is going to be bringing him back. Instead, it sounds like we’re going to see another Superman movie with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates. But the Snyderverse, which people are wanting to see continue, doesn’t appear to be on their radar at the moment. It’s fair to say that Snyder is feeling some way about that and he’s not entirely happy about the fact that Warner Bros. has essentially thrown him a bone and shut the door. As one of those that didn’t think that the Snyder Cut was all that, or even a bag of chips, it’s still pretty cold to think that Snyder would be chucked at this point since he’s done quite a bit of work for Warner Bros. Despite the fact that his style is a little too dark at times and kind of hard to get into simply because of the constant exaggeration of certain scenes, it’s still easy to think that he’d be better for Warner Bros. than several others since he’s already done so much. The Snyderverse isn’t something that I would personally endorse, but leaving Warner Bros. to their own devices when it comes to developing the rest of the DC universe is something that’s already feeling like it’s going to be a bad idea. Seriously, even thinking about arguing this point makes it feel like something that a lot of people who are just here for a good movie, no matter who’s directing, would rather bow out of since endorsing Snyder is feeling like the better option, but doing that also means that one is endorsing his style of filming and possibly admitting that the Snyder Cut was a huge improvement. It can be done, but it’s a balancing act that a lot of people wouldn’t want to attempt.
MoviesWinter is Coming

Will there be a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Mostly likely, we’ll never truly know just how successful Zack Snyder’s Justice League was, and though director Zack Snyder himself has left the door open for possible sequels, the odds of Warner Bros. following through on a Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequel are next to nil. Anecdotally, Zack Snyder’s Justice...
Moviesramascreen.com

Zack Snyder to Appear In Person with ARMY OF THE DEAD at The Landmark Westwood

You’ve watched my video review of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie and now… Landmark Theatres is set for the grand re-opening of the extensively renovated The Landmark Westwood Theatre on Friday, May 14, 2021 with Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD (Netflix, 147 min). Snyder will appear in person for a discussion following the 7:00 PM show with producers Deborah Snyder and Wes Coller and Snyder will introduce the 10:15 PM show.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Addresses Fans Holding Out Hope for Warners to Restore the SnyderVerse After Justice League

Justice League director Zack Snyder says an "aggressively anti-Snyder" Warner Bros. is uninterested in continuing his version of the DC Films universe despite the "massive fandom" campaigning to Restore the SnyderVerse. Fans of the embattled filmmaker behind Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice declared Zack Snyder's Justice League to be DCEU canon after studio executives reportedly referred to the four-hour director's cut as a "storytelling cul-de-sac," preferring instead to acknowledge the theatrical cut of Justice League — completed by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in 2017 — as the version that counts in the continuity of its ongoing DC Extended Universe.
Moviesarcamax.com

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Kal-El will return in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Black Superman movie

It has been revealed that the upcoming Superman movie will feature a Black actor in the role of Kal-El. Recent reports have indicated that Warner Bros.’ next Superman movie will feature a Black actor in the role of the Man of Steel with J.J. Abrams producing and accomplished reporter and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the screenplay. However, it has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that the titular character will indeed be another version of Kal-El .
MoviesCNN

'Army of the Dead' lets Zack Snyder cut loose on a too-long zombie-heist combo

(CNN) — "Army of the Dead" basically skips straight to "the Snyder cut" phase, since co-writer/director/cinematographer Zack Snyder clearly felt little pressure to cut in assembling this 2 ½-hour zombie/heist hybrid. The result is a Netflix movie that yields plenty of striking shots -- a Snyder specialty -- without giving enough life to its non-zombie cast.
MoviesGizmodo

Army of the Dead’s Spinoff Star Talks Safe-Cracking and Zack Snyder’s Lessons

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead hasn’t even come out yet and a spin-off film is already in the can. It’ll be called Army of Thieves and it’s directed by its star, Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays a safecracker named Dieter in both films. io9 spoke to Schweighöfer about getting to play in Zack Snyder’s zombie-infested heist film and how he landed the gig to expand the universe.
MoviesComing Soon!

The Venture Bros. Movie Among Trio of Adult Swim Films Announced

Following an unfortunate cancellation last year, The Venture Bros. will return in a straight-to-DVD/HBO Max feature film. It is one of three beloved Adult Swim franchises getting a continuation alongside Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Metalocalypse. Announced at Deadline today, all three cartoons will see new movies debut on Blu-ray/DVD...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Forever Purge Trailer Teases The End Of The Franchise

Based on the way things are going, you’ll probably be able to show somebody one of the Purge movies a couple of decades from now, tell them it’s a fly on the wall documentary and they might just believe you. Indeed, looking at what’s unfolded over the last twelve months, an annual 24-hour window where anything goes would only serve to scale back the insanity of the modern world.