Save $500 on 43-inch Rotating “The Sero” QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung's Black Friday offer is back on its "The Sero 4K QLED TV," giving you an instant discount of $500. The Sero caters to a niche market of gaming and television enthusiasts offering a rotating screen so you can watch your favorite content, whether it's in portrait or landscape. "The Sero displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy the content, apps, and social media on the entire screen," the television maker writes.wccftech.com