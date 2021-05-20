Save $500 on 43-inch Rotating “The Sero” QLED 4K Smart TV

You can currently get tons of Amazon products on sale, you can get a new Amazon Echo for just $70 after a $30 discount, and you get to choose between its three different color options, as they’re all getting the same treatment. The smaller Echo Dot is getting a $20 discount so that you can get yours for $30. However, an option allows you to get one regular-sized Echo with two Echo Dots for $129.97 with $70 savings. Now, for those of you looking for the previous generation Echo Dot, you can still find it for $25 with $15 savings and add a Smart Plug to your order for just $10 more.