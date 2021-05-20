newsbreak-logo
This Russian retro-futurist survival game looks like STALKER and Tarkov's alien baby

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 21 hours ago
Pioner was first announced as in-development way back in 2017, though there were few details beyond some gun models and environments. Now the game, being worked on by GFA Games, has its first proper trailer and a tentative release window of late-2021/early-2022. The genre is something of a mishmash of...

Futurist, Retro, Russian, Late 2021 Early 2022, Pvp, Gfa Games, Alien, Survival Mechanics, Melee Combat, Trailer, Weapons, Escape
