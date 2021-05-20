This Russian retro-futurist survival game looks like STALKER and Tarkov's alien baby

Escape from Tarkov suddenly became a topic of interest for many gamers, but why exactly is that? Let’s find out. Escape from Tarkov used to be one of those niche games that only catered to a certain demographic of gamers. A lot of casual players/gamers are turned off by it, and that’s pretty understandable. Escape from Tarkov wasn’t a game that was meant for new players to the genre in the first. The gameplay was tough as nails and had a very serious albeit militaristic vibe to it that isn’t necessarily as fast-paced as some other popular games like Warzone or Counter Strike: Global Offensive. To put it simply, Escape from Tarkov was all about patience, about carefully considering which move to make lest the players would suffer the consequences. What’s more, Bitcoin Tarkov and Lucky Scav Junkbox weren’t exactly easy to acquire. This makes for a harsh in-game environment that not a lot of people can adapt to. But all of a sudden, as if out of nowhere, EFT become one of the most popular games, even going so far as hurdling over games like PUBG, League of Legends, and Fortnite on Twitch which is arguably the biggest streaming platform. Escape from Tarkov became one of the most viewed titles almost overnight, but why is that? And what were the effects of it afterward the hype has died down a bit?