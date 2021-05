A record sixteen local ice hockey players have been chosen to attend the USA Hockey Northern Plains Regional Player Development Camp May 20-24 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Annually players from Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas compete for slots at this regional camp. A select few players will then be promoted from the Northern Plains District Camp to advance to either western regional, district or national USA Hockey camps happening this summer. All USA Hockey Development Camps were cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.