Watch the Girls of HSMTMTS Audition for Beauty and the Beast in Sneak Peek

By Lauren Piester
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer. It's audition time on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the girls have got it on lock. In this week's all-new episode of the Disney+ hit, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) is holding auditions for the spring musical Beauty and the Beast, which means she's calling on all of East High to show off their vocal range and their dancing talents. E! News has an exclusive clip of what Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Gina (Sofia Wylie) and Kourtney (Dara Renée) decide to do for their audition, and let's just say they choose to go their own way, together.

