Watch the Girls of HSMTMTS Audition for Beauty and the Beast in Sneak Peek

Hello, people to whom the acronym HSM:TM:TS means absolutely nothing: We’re here to discuss Joshua Bassett. You might think you have no idea who he is, but trust: If you’ve ever scream-cried alone in your shower to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers license,” you def do. Aside from being the ~alleged~ subject of Olivia’s song, Joshua is the star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (aka HSM:TM:TS), and he’s also a singer and also the subject of a lot of IRL Disney relationship drama. In other words, he’s a triple threat, and we’re here to discuss just, like, a whole buncha facts about him so we’re all on the same page. That page being Knowing Way Too Much Info About Disney Stars™.