2 Tok residents die when pickup leaves road and rolls over

Two Tok residents died Wednesday morning when a pickup truck left a Tok roadway and rolled over, according to Alaska State Troopers. A 2008 Ford Ranger was reported to be in the ditch on Sourdough Lane near Midnight Sun Drive around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, troopers wrote in an online statement. The truck likely crashed several hours before it was found, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for the troopers. Troopers said the truck was heavily damaged and resting on the driver’s side.