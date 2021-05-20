newsbreak-logo
2 Tok residents die when pickup leaves road and rolls over

By Anchorage Daily News
Anchorage Daily News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Tok residents died Wednesday morning when a pickup truck left a Tok roadway and rolled over, according to Alaska State Troopers. A 2008 Ford Ranger was reported to be in the ditch on Sourdough Lane near Midnight Sun Drive around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, troopers wrote in an online statement. The truck likely crashed several hours before it was found, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for the troopers. Troopers said the truck was heavily damaged and resting on the driver’s side.

