newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV Preview: ‘This Is Us’ [Season 5 / Finale]

thatgrapejuice.net
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the article‘This Is Us’ season five is proving to be the most gripping installment of the much-loved NBC drama yet. Anchored by a stellar cast, which includes the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, the show follows the lives – past, present, and future – of The Pearson family.

thatgrapejuice.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Susan Kelechi Watson
Person
Missy Elliot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Show Time#Nbc#Drama#Thoughts#Sterling K Brown#Megs#Heathens#Billy Porter Opens#Grammy Wins#True Talent#Killer#Game Changers#Likes#Squads#Witches#Cultural Transformers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Equalizer episode 9 spoilers: The last before big finale

Next week on The Equalizer episode 9, we’re going to have a story that is very much important. It’s hard for it not to be given the timing! This is the penultimate episode of the season and after it airs, all we have to do is brace for the finale. Let’s just hope that “True Believer” sets the stage for that both in terms of physical and emotional stakes.
TV & Videosfilm-book.com

THIS IS US: Season 5, Episode 14: The Music and the Mirror TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s This is Us: Season 5, Episode 14: The Music and the Mirror TV show trailer has been released. This is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, and Eris Baker.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

THIS IS US: Season 5, Episode 16: The Adirondacks Plot Synopsis & Air Date [NBC]

This Is Us The Adirondacks Plot Synopsis and Air Date. NBC‘s This Is Us: Season 5, Episode 16: The Adirondacks plot synopsis and air date have been released. This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, and Eris Baker.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

All Rise Review: Hear My Voice (Season 2 Episode 15)

With two of the most emotionally intense cases we’ve seen all season happening simultaneously, All Rise Season 2 Episode 15, “Hear My Voice,” packs two hours worth of content into a single episode—and excels at it. Everything that takes place to bring Sheriff McCarthy to justice could easily fill an...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

MANIFEST: Season 3, Episode 10: Compass Calibration TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s Manifest: Season 3, Episode 10: Compass Calibration TV show trailer have been released. Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Jack Messina, Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Geraldine Leer, Andrew Sensenig, Mugga, Frank Deal, Katrina E. Perkins, Jack Messina, Alfredo Narciso, Richard Topol, Andrew Sensenig, Saanvi Bahl, and Curtiss Cook.
TV SeriesEW.com

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist boss breaks down that game-changing season 2 finale twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's season 2 finale of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Consider this our official plea to NBC: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist absolutely needs a third season. Please, please renew this gem of a show. Because if the series ends on the mic drop, twist moment of Max (Skylar Astin) hearing Zoey (Jane Levy) sing a heart song — and not the other way around! — we will officially riot.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Episode 9 spoilers + TikTok?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve had a couple of new episodes in a row now, it only makes sense to want to keep that momentum going. Luckily, the network seems to agree! There is another installment coming on in just a matter of hours, with the one bit of bad news being that this is the penultimate story for the whole season. The promo below makes it clear that there’s a lot of action (and a bomb threat!) ahead, but also something a little more personal for Robyn McCall. Think along the lines of a TikTok video, something that Queen Latifah’s character has a reasonable amount of concern over.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

This Is Us final season won't air this year

This Is Us hasn't finished airing its fifth season yet, but we've already learned that there will be a sixth season and that it will be the show's last. Now we've learned a little bit more about how the series will air, and it's a bit of good and a bit of bad.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 5 episode 15 promo: Why is Sophie returning?

When This Is Us season 5 episode 15 airs on NBC on Tuesday night, there is one big return that should catch your eye: Sophie. She’s back in the world of the show!. Now, of course, comes the pivotal question: Why? At the moment, it feels like Dan Fogelman and the producers are sending us all into a collective tailspin. The promo below shows the character back, and she and Kevin have a conversation that makes him wonder if he is really doing the right thing.
Musicgoldderby.com

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Yeti is …

In just three appearances on “The Masked Singer,” the Yeti has established himself as the one to beat for the season 5 championship. He secured his place in the May 12 quarterfinal with his stand-out performance in Week 8 of “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock. He won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) on May 5 with his rapping skills.
thesource.com

TV One Reportedly Announces Two-Part DMX ‘Uncensored’ Special

It looks like DMX recorded an Uncensored episode for TV One before he was called home. As the Hip Hop community continues to mourn the great loss of DMX, fans will get the opportunity to hear the legendary rapper share his own story. YV Magazine reported that TV One confirmed...
TV & VideosPosted by
rolling out

50 Cent’s TV show canceled, new project on the way

50 Cent just took a Hollywood loss. Deadline has reported that his critically acclaimed series “For Life” has been canceled after two seasons. The show was inspired by the life of attorney Isaac Wright Jr. and was a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lil Nas X is here to prove you wrong

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).
CelebritiesNME

Nicki Minaj teases something new arriving this week

Nicki Minaj could be releasing new music this week. In an Instagram post shared earlier today (May 10) the singer is seen posing seemingly naked behind two heart-shaped cushions with the caption: “F R I D A Y 🤞🏽”. It’s not clear if Minaj will release a new song or...