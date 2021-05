Google's next-in-line flagship Pixel 6 is months away from being announced. While details on the device are pretty scarce, a leaker has shared Pixel 6 renders with the world. In a nutshell, Google played safe with last year's Pixel 5. It bolstered a mid-range chipset and an all-screen straightforward design. However, this is about to change with the Google Pixel 6. Let's dive in to see some more details on the Google Pixel 6 and what can we expect in terms of design language.