newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bette Midler, SJP and Kathy Najimy Confirmed for Hocus Pocus 2, Plot Revealed

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sanderson Sisters will be hitting Disney+ in 2022. In news to make you go amuck, amuck, amuck: "Hocus Pocus 2" is coming and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all officially returning. Disney+ confirmed the news on Thursday in a press release that also teased...

toofab.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus 2#Sanderson Sisters#Stars#Enchanted#Producer Lynn Harris#Delicious Characters#Modern Day Salem#Boogie Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesScreenrant.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Update Expected This Week

Adam Shankman took to Instagram to tease some upcoming news about the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. Little is known about the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, as very little updates have come out about the film since its initial announcement. Disney first confirmed Hocus Pocus 2 was in development in December. Although the original Hocus Pocus was released to middling critical reception and a low box office take upon its release, it slowly became a cult classic over the years and has since become a Halloween staple.
TV SeriesComicBook

Addams Family Netflix Series Rumored to Want Christina Ricci as Morticia Addams

The Addams Family has become a touchstone of our popular culture, with decades of different interpretations and portrayals of the macabre family. Soon, Netflix is expected to put its own stamp on the franchise with Wednesday, a live-action series focused on the family's daughter, Wednesday Addams. The Tim Burton-helmed series has already been the topic of quite a lot of conversation since it was announced earlier this year, and it looks like the newest string of casting rumors will surely only drum up hype. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the Netflix series is reportedly interested in having Christina Ricci — who previously played Wednesday across the 1990s films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values — return to the franchise as Morticia Addams.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sharon Stone, Bette Midler & More Stars Have Hilarious Reactions To ‘Bennifer’s Reunion: ‘WTF’

Celebrities took to social media to either respond to or repost news about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Montana getaway and reported rekindled romance. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, aka “Bennifer” are reportedly dating once again after splitting up 17 years ago and a lot of celebs have something to say about it! After photos of the two traveling during a recent getaway to Montana surfaced on the internet, Sharon Stone, Bette Midler and more reacted to the news that the lovebirds may be back together. Take a look at the responses about the comeback of “Bennifer” below!
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Won’t Let This Controversial Jean Trend Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Someone needs to give Sarah Jessica Parker an award for providing street style worth writing about throughout the entire pandemic. Unlike most celebrities, Parker goes into the office — her shoe stores in Manhattan — and every single day, she is always dressed for it. Sometimes she wears bedazzled boots, other times she wears babydoll shoes, and she almost always wears a MasQd face mask. Recently, she’s also been wearing a very controversial item: gray jeans.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

34 actors who regret big roles, from Harrison Ford to Robert Pattinson

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
MoviesWISH-TV

Actor Billy Crystal takes on THREE roles in latest film, “Here Today”

A warm-hearted dramedy tops “what’s playing” in theater’s this weekend. Here’s more with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd. Here Today — Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish make a cute not-couple in this warmhearted dramedy that’s a little bit corny but gives you a lot more than you’d think. Read more.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Halston’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Is an Obsessive Genius Who ‘Stopped Giving a Flying F-‘ (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s limited series “Halston” starring Ewan McGregor in the title role of the iconic fashion designer. And seeing as the five-episode show is about how Halston became Halston, it’s only appropriate that this sneak peek begin with McGregor uttering these lines: “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.”
MoviesFirst Showing

Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret & Loretta Devine in 'Queen Bees' Trailer

"C'mon, be one of us!" Universal Pics + Gravitas have debuted an official trailer for a comedy titled Queen Bees, a film from filmmaker Michael Lembeck (The Santa Clause 2, Connie and Carla, Tooth Fairy). While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen moves into a nearby retirement community ― just temporarily. Once inside the Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying "mean girls" the likes of which she hasn't encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of her home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. Of course. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, with James Caan, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, Matthew Barnes, French Stewart, Alec Mapa, Marianne Muellerleile, and Courtney Gains. This looks like a boat load of retirement fun.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 94.1

‘Here Today’ Review: Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in a Non-Ron-Com

In a Hollywood career spanning more than 40 years, Billy Crystal has directed just four feature films. While he’s appeared in a broad range of comedies, his rare efforts behind the camera tend to be more narrowly focused on autobiographical stories and a few personal themes. (Even his sports film, 61*, grew out of his childhood love of the New York Yankees.) That’s definitely true of Crystal’s latest movie, Here Today, which feels in many ways like a bookend to his directorial debut, 1992’s Mr. Saturday Night. Both films are about aging comics (played by Crystal) who try to maintain their relevancy in a changing world while they also grapple with the collateral damage their fame took on their families.
TV & VideosVanity Fair

The Halston Family Reportedly Has Issues With Ryan Murphy’s “Inaccurate” Netflix Series

In the grand tradition of fashion-designer biopics, including The Assassination of Gianni Versace and the upcoming House of Gucci, Ryan Murphy’s imminent Halston series isn’t getting the family’s seal of approval. Ahead of its Netflix bow on May 14, relatives of the late Roy Halston Frowick are speaking out against the show. Starring Ewan McGregor in the title role, Halston explores the designer’s rise against the backdrop of Studio 54 and the AIDS crisis in New York City.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Tom Cruise joins Scarlett Johansson protesting against Golden Globes

Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globe trophies, joining many of the A-list actors and executives that are currently boycotting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA controversy continues, now that the iconic actor is protesting against the lack of diversity among members of the organization, after it was...