Enjoy Provoking Unhinged Tweets From Conservatives? Wear a Mask!

By Nathalie Baptiste, Bio
Mother Jones
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. If you thought the mask culture wars couldn’t get any more absurd (remember the unmasked white woman who went on a tirade about her alleged breathing problems at a California grocery store?) you were sadly mistaken. As more people get vaccinated and states begin lifting public health restrictions, anti-maskers and others desperate for attention have found a new way to be outraged and offended. Still emboldened from the glory days of rejecting masks as a form of loyalty to their leader, then president Donald Trump, or burning them at protests, or concocting lies about their efficacy, now they’re firing up the outrage machine simply because they saw a person with their face covered.

www.motherjones.com
