Winter survival rate of deer, elk bodes well for hunters

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves.

A mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to a 61% survival rate of fawns and about 81% of elk calves in two survey areas on the western side of the Upper Snake Region, Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the Post Register.

“We’re kind of right in the middle of that statewide report,” Hull said.

Statewide, 77% of collared elk calves and 64% of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April, Fish and Game reported. That compares with 77% and 65% through the same period in 2020.

State wildlife biologists track the animals through winter and spring using telemetry collars. Elk calves generally have a better survival rate than mule deer fawns, Hull said.

“They’re a little more resistant to drought, harsh weather and periods when there’s not a whole lot available to eat,” he said.

The Fish and Game Department has been conducting surveys of mule deer fawns for the past 23 years. Over that time the average survival has been 57%.

Hull said the latest deer and elk report bodes well for the fall hunting season.

“We do have a really good fawn to doe ratio that we surveyed this year pretty much region-wide for us, that mixed with a good survival equates to a lot more deer on the hills,” Hull said. “We are a little bit dryer than usual, but barring any catastrophic droughts, the outlook is good.”