How Viral Recipes Shut Out BIPOC Food Creators

If I tried to make a list of all the unique banchan my mother, Moungsoon, has cooked for us over the past 30 years, I could write my own cookbook. She’s always had a knack for striking the perfect, balanced assortment and number of these tiny dishes, meant to accompany rice and mains at a Korean dinner table. The banchan would then revisit the table a few more times as we relished in the flavor, but would be gone just before we tired of them. It’s truly a feat whenever you see it, whether you’re invited into a Korean family home for dinner, or you sit down at a Korean restaurant and are presented with so many banchan they’re about to fall off the table (or are literally stacked on top of each other).