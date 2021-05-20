UA Little Rock Launches Leadership Academy to Provide Professional Development Opportunities for Business Community

“Sandra, do you remember the conversation that we had a few weeks ago about your professional development?”. “Sandra, that conversation has weighed on my mind. You told me that you were not participating in professional development beyond the minimum required for your certification. You also said that you were not including new and evolving topics in that professional development. We need someone in your position who stays on top of the changes in the HIM profession and who wants to succeed in your job. Because you are not this person, we no longer need you ….”