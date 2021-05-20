newsbreak-logo
UA Little Rock Launches Leadership Academy to Provide Professional Development Opportunities for Business Community

Newswise
 15 hours ago

Newswise — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has launched a new Leadership Academy to provide customized and affordable professional development training for local businesses and organizations. The Leadership Academy provides leadership development to support professional growth within the organization. The Leadership Academy offers a variety of training in...

#Leadership Development#Professional Development#Performance Management#Program Management#Community Management#Community Development#Newswise#The School Of Business#Human Services#Drs#Ua Little Rock#The Leadership Academy#Business Students#Professional Growth#Business Decision Making#Training Programs#Diversity Management#Communication Workshops#Workforce Engagement#Collaboration
