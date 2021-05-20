newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The entire genome from Peştera Muierii 1 sequenced

By Uppsala University
Newswise
 20 hours ago

Newswise — For the first time, researchers have successfully sequenced the entire genome from the skull of Peştera Muierii 1, a woman who lived in today's Romania 35,000 years ago. Her high genetic diversity shows that the out of Africa migration was not the great bottleneck in human development but rather this occurred during and after the most recent Ice Age. This is the finding of a new study led by Mattias Jakobsson at Uppsala University and being published in Current Biology.

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genome Research#Genetic Diversity#Tera#Human Genome#Genomes#Genetic Diseases#Human Biology#Pe Tera Muierii 1#Uppsala University#Current Biology#African#Genetic Variation#Advanced Medical Genomics#Neanderthal Dna#Pathogenic Variants#Neanderthal Ancestry#Modern Humans#Populations#Human History#Human Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Some viruses have a mysterious 'Z' genome

The blueprint for life on our planet is typically written by DNA molecules using a four-letter genetic alphabet. But some bacteria-invading viruses carry around DNA with a different letter — Z — that may help them survive. And new studies show it is much more widespread than previously thought. A...
WildlifePhys.org

Meet the freaky fanged frog from the Philippines

Researchers at the University of Kansas have described a new species of fanged frog discovered in the Philippines that's nearly indistinguishable from a species on a neighboring island except for its unique mating call and key differences in its genome. The KU-led team has just published its findings in the...
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Leopard Genome Sequencing Revises Our Understanding of Their Natural History

They are some of the most beautiful, and elusive, animals on the plant. Leopards. These majestic animals are the only great cat species (Genus Panthera) to roam about both Africa and Asia today. Leopards are considered as highly vulnerable, classified by the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Because of their elusive nature, and their adaptation to multiple landscapes (rain forest, savannah, deserts and mountain sides) an accurate estimation of their global census has not been possible.
ScienceNature.com

Phylogenetic history of patrilineages rare in northern and eastern Europe from large-scale re-sequencing of human Y-chromosomes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The most frequent Y-chromosomal (chrY) haplogroups in northern and eastern Europe (NEE) are well-known and thoroughly characterised. Yet a considerable number of men in every population carry rare paternal lineages with estimated frequencies around 5%. So far, limited sample-sizes and insufficient resolution of genotyping have obstructed a truly comprehensive look into the variety of rare paternal lineages segregating within populations and potential signals of population history that such lineages might convey. Here we harness the power of massive re-sequencing of human Y chromosomes to identify previously unknown population-specific clusters among rare paternal lineages in NEE. We construct dated phylogenies for haplogroups E2-M215, J2-M172, G-M201 and Q-M242 on the basis of 421 (of them 282 novel) high-coverage chrY sequences collected from large-scale databases focusing on populations of NEE. Within these otherwise rare haplogroups we disclose lineages that began to radiate ~1–3 thousand years ago in Estonia and Sweden and reveal male phylogenetic patterns testifying of comparatively recent local demographic expansions. Conversely, haplogroup Q lineages bear evidence of ancient Siberian influence lingering in the modern paternal gene pool of northern Europe. We assess the possible direction of influx of ancestral carriers for some of these male lineages. In addition, we demonstrate the congruency of paternal haplogroup composition of our dataset with two independent population-based cohorts from Estonia and Sweden.
WorldNature.com

Looking back: three key lessons from 20 years of shaping Japanese genome research regulations

Since August 2018, a governmental committee in Japan formed jointly by three relevant ministries has reviewed two existing governmental ethical guidelines for revision: Ethical Guidelines for Human Genome/Gene Analysis Research (Genome Guidelines) and Ethical Guidelines for Medical and Health Research Involving Human Subjects. A single set of guidelines integrating the two, keeping the latter as the main framework, was released in March 2021. The Genome Guidelines, established in 2001 ahead of two other governmental ethical guidelines on epidemiological research (2002) and clinical research (2003), have largely contributed to regulating genome research in Japan. This article, which reviews 20 years of experience regarding the Genome Guidelines, suggests three key lessons for future regulatory debates and practices. Through this article, the authors, who have been closely involved either in elaborating and/or in applying the Genome Guidelines, advocate for inquiring into the true nature of ethical regulation from the perspective of experts in the field of biomedical research ethics.
WildlifeNature.com

Whole genome sequencing reveals high differentiation, low levels of genetic diversity and short runs of homozygosity among Swedish wels catfish

The use of genetic markers in the context of conservation is largely being outcompeted by whole-genome data. Comparative studies between the two are sparse, and the knowledge about potential effects of this methodology shift is limited. Here, we used whole-genome sequencing data to assess the genetic status of peripheral populations of the wels catfish (Silurus glanis), and discuss the results in light of a recent microsatellite study of the same populations. The Swedish populations of the wels catfish have suffered from severe declines during the last centuries and persists in only a few isolated water systems. Fragmented populations generally are at greater risk of extinction, for example due to loss of genetic diversity, and may thus require conservation actions. We sequenced individuals from the three remaining native populations (Båven, Emån, and Möckeln) and one reintroduced population of admixed origin (Helge å), and found that genetic diversity was highest in Emån but low overall, with strong differentiation among the populations. No signature of recent inbreeding was found, but a considerable number of short runs of homozygosity were present in all populations, likely linked to historically small population sizes and bottleneck events. Genetic substructure within any of the native populations was at best weak. Individuals from the admixed population Helge å shared most genetic ancestry with the Båven population (72%). Our results are largely in agreement with the microsatellite study, and stresses the need to protect these isolated populations at the northern edge of the distribution of the species.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

NSU researcher part of team to sequence the genome of the leopard

Different African populations were genetically interrelated suggesting abundant gene flow across Africa such that all African population should be considered together as single subspecies. There appeared a striking genomic distance between leopards living in Asia vs. leopards in Africa. Asian leopards are more genetically separated from African leopards than brown...
Wildlifeamicohoops.net

Genomics is evidence that there are four species of giraffe

Visually, they are barely distinguishable, but new genetic analyzes show that there are actually four different species of giraffe and seven subspecies. This result was obtained by an international team led by Professor Axel Yankee of the LOEWE Center for Translational Genomics of Biodiversity. According to their extensive analyzes of the genome, the four giraffe subspecies have evolved separately for thousands of years. Relationships within the giraffe genus have been discussed before. For a long time it was assumed that there was one species, then four, and then three types. The published study Current Biology provides new knowledge about giraffe evolution and relevant information for properly preserving them in Africa.
CancerScience Now

Integration Into the Human Genome?

I’ve had several requests for comment on this recent PNAS paper, which talks about integration of SARS-CoV-2 sequences into the DNA of human cells. I’m glad to do it, but right off I have to note that a lot of the attention that it’s getting seems (sadly) to be coming from anti-vaccine activists, who are trying to whip up fear that getting the vaccine somehow means that you will be Permanently Corona-ed. This is nonsense, as you’ll see below (skip to the end for this part!)
ScienceScience Daily

A comprehensive map of the SARS-CoV-2 genome

In early 2020, a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic began, scientists were able to sequence the full genome of the virus that causes the infection, SARS-CoV-2. While many of its genes were already known at that point, the full complement of protein-coding genes was unresolved. Now, after performing an...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Galaxy Genome

Humanity is facing the threat of being totally destroyed. What hides behind the attack remains unknown. May it be aliens…. Humanity is facing the threat of being totally destroyed. What hides behind the attack remains unknown. May it be aliens? Or political elites struggling for power? Or even an uprising involving AI… Still, the main question is: who will be able to solve the case? At the beginning of the game you are a pilot of a small ship. Financial struggle forces you to start transporting contraband. Certainly, it will lead to you being in trouble with the law someday. But at some point in your life you are forced to make a deal with the authorities of the system. And that is when your dangerous space adventure begins. In addition to the main storyline, there are many side missions the player can be engaged in. Choose your own path: do you want to become the richest merchant or the most famous pirate who holds in awe all inhabited systems of the universe? Or maybe you crave for space exploration and discovering new worlds? Now it's up to you to decide. * Open world with over 2 billion star systems * Dozens of modules for modifying spaceships * Exciting plot * Robbery of merchant ships and hunting for pirates * Fair trade and transportation of prohibited goods * Extraction of resources from asteroid belts * Collection of research data from stellar systems.
WildlifeNature.com

Extensive introgression and mosaic genomes of Mediterranean endemic lizards

The Mediterranean basin is a hotspot of biodiversity, fuelled by climatic oscillation and geological change over the past 20 million years. Wall lizards of the genus Podarcis are among the most abundant, diverse, and conspicuous Mediterranean fauna. Here, we unravel the remarkably entangled evolutionary history of wall lizards by sequencing genomes of 34 major lineages covering 26 species. We demonstrate an early (>11 MYA) separation into two clades centred on the Iberian and Balkan Peninsulas, and two clades of Mediterranean island endemics. Diversification within these clades was pronounced between 6.5–4.0 MYA, a period spanning the Messinian Salinity Crisis, during which the Mediterranean Sea nearly dried up before rapidly refilling. However, genetic exchange between lineages has been a pervasive feature throughout the entire history of wall lizards. This has resulted in a highly reticulated pattern of evolution across the group, characterised by mosaic genomes with major contributions from two or more parental taxa. These hybrid lineages gave rise to several of the extant species that are endemic to Mediterranean islands. The mosaic genomes of island endemics may have promoted their extraordinary adaptability and striking diversity in body size, shape and colouration, which have puzzled biologists for centuries.
Engineeringbostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2028 - Deep Genomics, DNAnexus, Fabric Genomics, Diploid, MolecularmatchCambridge Cancer Genomics

Genomics refers to the study of genomes. It is a complete set of DNA, including all the genes of an individual. Artificial intelligence is the progression of computer systems capable of performing tasks that generally require human intelligence. The field of genomics generates large datasets that are utilized in the making of potential new therapeutics. Artificial Intelligence in genomics is widely used to develop and discover drugs for curing rare diseases. It accelerates the time taken to find novel therapies. It utilizes DNA sequencing methods, recombinant DNA, and bioinformatics to assemble, analyze, and sequence the structure and function of genomes. It helps to predict an individual's probability of developing certain diseases or inform potential therapy design.
ChemistryNature.com

Hierarchical communication of chirality for aromatic oligoamide sequences

The communication of chirality at a molecular and supramolecular level is the fundamental feature capable of transmitting and amplifying chirality information. Yet, the limitation of one-step communication mode in many artificial systems has precluded the ability of further processing the chirality information. Here, we report the chirality communication of aromatic oligoamide sequences within the interpenetrated helicate architecture in a hierarchical manner, specifically, the communication is manipulated by three sequential steps: (i) coordination, (ii) concentration, and (iii) ion stimulus. Such approach enables the information to be implemented progressively and reversibly to different levels. Furthermore, the chiral information on the side chains can be accumulated and transferred to the helical backbones of the sequences, resulting in that one of ten possible diastereoisomers of the interpenetrated helicate is finally selected. The circular dichroism experiments with a mixture of chiral and achiral ligands demonstrate a cooperative behavior of these communications, leading to amplification of chiral information.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Personal Genomics

We are in the early stages of determining each person’s susceptibility for a range of diseases and developing treatments and drugs tailored to our individual genetic profiles. Personalized medicine, as the field is often called, has seen substantial growth since the early 2000s, following the sequencing of the first human genome. Once the genotypes are known, the individual’s variations can be compared by a physician or scientists with the published literature to determine likelihood of trait expression, ancestry inference and disease risk. Physicians may soon be able to go beyond the one-size-fits-all model to make more effective clinical decisions for each patient. Automated gene sequencers have increased the speed and reduced the cost of sequencing.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Human impact on global land four times greater than previously thought, new research reveals

Humanity’s impact on the surface of our planet is four times greater than previous estimations, alarming new research has revealed.From deforestation to agricultural expansion, and from land abandonment to urbanisation, over the last 60 years 43 million sq km of land has changed use, affecting 32 per cent of our entire planet’s land surface, according to researchers in Germany and the Netherlands.Understanding human impact on the land is “critical for being able to tackle challenges such as food security, climate change and biodiversity loss”, the research team said.The extent of human activity means that on average, an area of land...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists find dramatic differences between ancient gut microbiomes and modern microbes

Scientists are rapidly gathering evidence that variants of gut microbiomes, the collections of bacteria and other microbes in our digestive systems, may play harmful roles in diabetes and other diseases. Now Joslin Diabetes Center scientists have found dramatic differences between gut microbiomes from ancient North American peoples and modern microbiomes, offering new evidence on how these microbes may evolve with different diets.
ScienceEurekAlert

New technology enables rapid sequencing of entire genomes of plant pathogens

Next-generation sequencing technology has made it easier than ever for quick diagnosis of plant diseases. "It's really exciting to see how sequencing technologies have evolved and how this new technology facilitates sequencing of entire genomes in such a short amount of time," said Yazmín Rivera, a plant pathologist with the United States Department of Agriculture's Plant Protection and Quarantine program, who recently published a research paper on the efficacy of Oxford Nanopore Technologies protocols.
WildlifeNature.com

Application of the targeted sequencing approach reveals the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) repertoire in microRNA genes in the pig genome

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are recognized as gene expression regulators, indirectly orchestrating a plethora of biological processes. Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), one of the most common genetic variations in the genome, is established to affect miRNA functioning and influence complex traits and diseases. SNPs in miRNAs have also been associated with important production traits in livestock. Thus, the aim of our study was to reveal the SNP variability of miRNA genes in the genome of the pig, which is a significant farm animal and large-mammal human model. To this end, we applied the targeted sequencing approach, enabling deep sequencing of specified genomic regions. As a result, 73 SNPs localized in 50 distinct pre-miRNAs were identified. In silico analysis revealed that many of the identified SNPs influenced the structure and energy of the hairpin precursors. Moreover, SNPs localized in the seed regions were shown to alter targeted genes and, as a result, enrich different biological pathways. The obtained results corroborate a significant impact of SNPs on the miRNA processing and broaden the state of knowledge in the field of animal genomics. We also report the targeted sequencing approach to be a promising alternative for the whole genome sequencing in miRNA genes focused studies.