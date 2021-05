According to the American Heart Association, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds—and every four minutes, loses their life due to one. In total, over 795,000 people have a stroke every year in the United States alone, making it a leading cause of death, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What exactly is a stroke, who is most likely to have one, and what is the number one cause of the potentially deadly medical event? Read on to find out—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.