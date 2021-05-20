Some Love for Le Mirch

Coming Soon! Pristine FULLY RENOVATED Rambler with Main Level Bedrooms - CLASSIC CHEVY CHASE!! Gorgeous & like-new rambler on quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Chevy Chase. Easy one or two level living setup!! Stunning eat-in kitchen w/open shelving, gas range & stainless appliances. Separate dining room w/built-in storage. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Two fireplaces; one gas, one wood-burning. Fully finished walkout basement with 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 additional space, perfect for office/den/storage + large living room & laundry room. Main level primary suite w/attached bath. Two tier deck + patio in spacious rear yard. Private & serene! 1 car garage + driveway. Close to parks, trail system, shopping, restaurants, DC, Silver Spring AND Bethesda! Bethesda Schools.