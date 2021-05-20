newsbreak-logo
Some Love for Le Mirch

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMy fiance and I frequently get takeout from Le Mirch, an amazing Indian restaurant in Dupont Circle. I want to bring this small local business to your readers’ attention as we think that it’s the best Indian food in town. Le Mirch has indoor and outdoor dining and takeout. Here’s a link to its website for more information.

