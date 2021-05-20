Some Love for Le Mirch

We all know that feeling that sinks in by mid-afternoon. You suddenly feel tired, hungry, and sluggish. You still have a couple of hours left at work, but you are starting to crash. You might even grab a coffee or a sweet treat to push through, maybe even a snack. Mid-afternoon tends to be prime snack time for many of us. Your energy from lunch is waning, and you know that you still have a few hours until dinner. So, what is the best snack to eat to keep you going?