Craig Gerdes tells his own love story in his new song "I Could Get Used to This." The single, due out on Friday (May 7), is premiering exclusively on The Boot. "From the opening lyric, this song is entirely true," Gerdes tells The Boot. As the song details, the singer and songwriter married his high school sweetheart, Janel; they were 16 when they first got together and will celebrate their 35th anniversary in September.