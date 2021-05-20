newsbreak-logo
San Antonio, TX

Jonas Brothers announce 'Remember This Tour' dates but miss an important city

By Priscilla Aguirre
MySanAntonio
 15 hours ago

San Antonio, we were snubbed again. The Jonas Brothers announced their massive "Remember This Tour" dates on Wednesday, but, sadly, they aren't coming to San Antonio this year. In 2019, the trio did stop in the Alamo City, performing at the AT&T Center for their Happiness Begins Tour – and tweeted that the San Antonio JoBro fans were "incredible."

