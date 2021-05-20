newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Spain's airlines rail against proposed short-haul, frequent traveller taxes

By Clara-Laeila Laudette
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 hours ago

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s airlines decried on Thursday Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s proposal to impose new taxes on air travel in a bid to limit the sector’s damage on the environment and align its taxes with those on other forms of transport.

The new measures could include a tax on frequent travellers and short-haul flights, as well as the possible prohibition of plane journeys for routes which could be covered in less than 2-1/2 hours by train.

“We outright reject a tax on tickets and the elimination of flights shorter than 2.5 hours,” a spokeswoman for the Spanish branch of global airline association ALA told Reuters.

“The first measure will devastate tourism, this country’s principal motor of growth ... and the second will displace connecting flights to third countries, while only marginally reducing carbon emissions.”

Airline representatives gathered at the FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid expressed similar discontent at what they deemed the “demonisation” of their industry and the travel sector, hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Covertly conditioning 14 billion euros in European recovery funds to the imposition of new taxes on aviation doesn’t just penalise the sector, but also the consumer,” said Jose Bauza Diaz, coordinator of the European Parliament’s transport and tourism commission.

“The sector needs help - it’s lost so much, and is among the hardest-hit ... despite having democratised travel and boosted local economies,” Bauza Diaz added.

The text of the government plan, called Spain 2050, recommends “diminishing the environmental impact of air transport by introducing a frequent traveller tax or establishing taxes on plane tickets according to the proximity of their destination.”

The Spanish government cites the examples of France and the Netherlands, which it says are considering policies such as banning short-haul flights below a certain threshold when train travel is available for the same route.

“There’s a demonisation of airlines which will penalise the whole value chain,” Iberia airline’s commercial director Maria Jesus Lopez-Solas said, noting that air travel only represented 1% of the European Union’s carbon emissions.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Train Travel#Airlines#Commercial Flights#European Travel#Spanish#Fitur#The European Parliament#The European Union#European Parliament#European Union#Short Haul Flights#Frequent Travellers#Airline Representatives#Iberia Airline#Air Transport#Taxes#Routes#Aviation#Plane Journeys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
Air Travel
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
Related
TravelCBS News

Travel demand is picking up, but Americans wary of some regions

Americans are itching to travel again after more than a year of COVID-19 and pandemic lockdowns, according to Booking.com CEO Glenn Fogel. But travel to Europe and other regions may take longer to pick up given murky coronavirus protocols and ongoing restrictions against visiting some countries, he added. "It's very...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Qantas pushes back international flights until end of the year

Qantas has pushed back the restart date for international flights until December at the earliest, as Covid travel restrictions continue to bite.Australia’s national airline had previously hoped to start flying overseas from late October.Australian borders have been largely shut to foreigners since March 2020, with all arrivals having to quarantine in hotels for two weeks.The Australian government has predicted that international travel to the rest of the world will remain at low levels until the middle of next year thanks to a sluggish vaccine roll-out.Vaccines won’t be widely available in the country until the end of this year, it said.While...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-The EU's proposed COVID-19 travel certificate

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - European Union governments met on Tuesday to discuss progress on a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. While EU officials stress they will not discriminate against those who do not have a certificate, tourism-dependent...
Traveltucson.com

Ed Perkins on Travel: Summer 2021: What's up with airlines?

"May you live in interesting times" is an ancient Chinese curse probably composed by an English gentleman in maybe 1898. Regardless of the quip's provenance, today is certainly "interesting times" for the airline business. As you plan your increasingly likely summer or fall trip, you need to take heed of a few key developments.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Airlines, British holidaymakers brace for limited travel restart

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Airlines, holiday companies, tourists and vast swathes of southern Europe are looking forward to hearing the UK’s plan to relaunch travel but only a limited number of countries are set to be declared safe to visit. Britain’s biggest destination countries including mainland Spain and Greece,...
Economyairlineratings.com

Virgin Australia scales back short-haul international flying

Virgin Australia is scaling back its international plans in the wake of the release in this week’s budget forecasts outlining new predictions for international travel of low visitations till at least mid-2022. Virgin Australia is deferring most short-haul international flying, including to Fiji and Indonesia, until at least December 2021.
Industrymajorcadailybulletin.com

Airlines & Travel Companies slam UK's 'Green' List

Airlines and tour companies have blasted the British Government over its ‘Green’ list of quarantine-free countries. Portugal, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands were green listed. But holiday hotspots, Spain, France, Italy and America didn’t make the cut, which means British tourists will have to...
Travelkalkinemedia.com

Lens on Travel Stocks as Airline Chiefs Call to Restart US-UK Travel

Airline CEOs have called for a joint summit to initiate transatlantic travel. A joint letter was sent by CEOs of six passenger airline companies and a US-based aviation trade association to the transport ministers of both nations. The signatories have requested for holding a joint summit before the G7 Summit...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's time to reopen transatlantic travel': CEOs of Delta, Virgin, British Airways, American Airlines and JetBlue beg Joe Biden and Boris Johnson to announce travel corridor when they meet next month to 'save economies and reunite families'

American and British airlines are begging Joe Biden and British Prime Minister to reopen transatlantic travel to save both economies and reunite families who have been separated for over a year. Multiple airlines penned an open letter with the US Chamber of Commerce last week urging an announcement and on...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Leisure airline travel on the rise as summer approaches

MINOT, N.D. – With summer coming up fast, airports around the state said they are on the road to recovery as passenger numbers continue to rise near the end of COVID-19. The North Dakota Aeronautics commission reports the month of March saw the highest number of passengers since the pandemic began.
Lifestylewfxb.com

Mother’s Day Weekend Brings Record High Of Airline Travelers

This weekend a record number of Americans took to the skies for Mother’s Day. On Friday 1.7 million people were screened at security checkpoints throughout the U.S. and on Thursday, 1.64 million Americans were also checked. Those two days alone were the busiest days for air travel since March of 2020 early on in the pandemic. According to the Transportation Security Administration, in May and April crowds at airports were down 40% compared to the same period in 2019. Airline traffic began picking up near Thanksgiving and Christmas last year and a rise in bookings was observed around mid-February which airlines partially attribute to the nation’s vaccine rollout.
TravelSKIFT

WTTC’s New CEO Joins the Global Travel Group From Airline Conglom IAG

It’s another defining year ahead for the travel industry as recovery begins in some parts of the world — the WTTC’s new leadership has the opportunity to reshape how success in travel is measured and to push for a more sustainable industry post-recovery. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry...
Travelcrfashionbook.com

AIRCR's Frequent Fliers Share Their In-Flight Travel Rituals

People’s travel peculiarities are a very personal thing. In the liminal space between the clouds and the ground, time stands still, and one is inspired to dream, to reflect or maybe just knock oneself out and pray for a smooth landing. For CR Men's Book Issue 12, our Guest Editor Honey Dijon asked some of her frequent flying friends to share how they take to their air.
Travelkentlive.news

Full list of destinations where you must have a valid travel insurance policy

Several destinations are demanding UK visitors possess a valid travel insurance policy covering them for any outbreak of coronavirus during their stay. Travel insurance specialist battleface has warned that some countries have made travel insurance mandatory with a policy to cover Covid-19 medical expenses. A good travel insurance policy can...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Spain this summer?

Spain has been added to the “amber” list of countries as part of the reopening of international travel from 17 May, it was confirmed on Friday.Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that the country would not make the list of ‘safe’ green countries, stating that the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was “necessarily cautious”, adding: “We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe.”The lists are expected to be reviewed and updated every three weeks.Spain and its islands have long been a favourite destination for Britons, with more than 18 million holidaymakers visiting this Mediterranean...