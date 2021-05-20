Outriders on Track to Become Square Enix’ Next Major Franchise with Over 3.5 Million Players in First Month

Fans looking to pick up Mass Effect Legendary Edition when it releases later this month might want to know what to expect from the various versions of the game. In a new blog post, EA has gone into specific detail about the various versions of the game and how it will perform on each platform. All console versions of the game will give players a choice between favoring quality, or favoring framerate. Those who prefer the framerate option might want to look into the Xbox Series X version of the game, as it will offer an option of 120fps, versus 60fps on PlayStation 5.