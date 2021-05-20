newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Outriders on Track to Become Square Enix’ Next Major Franchise with Over 3.5 Million Players in First Month

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix have announced Outriders is “on track to become the company’s next major franchise,” after it achieved over 3.5 million unique players. As stated in the press release, the internal data after a month since the game’s launch has indicated the 3.5 million players have an average play time of over 30 hours, and “extremely high engagement for co-operative play.” Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. Jon Brooke explained how excited he and developer People Can Fly are with the initial success.

nichegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outriders#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass#Pc Game#Square Inc#Ip#People Can Fly#Mixed#Square Enix#Google Stadia#Epic Games Store#The Game#Launch#Company#Developer People#Steam#Studio#Marvel#Windows Pc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Download Size Confirmed For PS4 and Xbox One

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is not out until May 14 but the download size of the game is already confirmed and pre-load is live on Xbox One. The game requires 120 GB of hard disk space on PC so it was expected to have a huge size on consoles as well. There is no native PS5 or Xbox Series version for the upcoming trilogy so unfortunately, it won’t be possible to take advantage of the compression technique employed on the current-generation consoles for reduced file size.
Video GamesComicBook

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Announces 120fps on Xbox Series X and 60fps on PS5

Fans looking to pick up Mass Effect Legendary Edition when it releases later this month might want to know what to expect from the various versions of the game. In a new blog post, EA has gone into specific detail about the various versions of the game and how it will perform on each platform. All console versions of the game will give players a choice between favoring quality, or favoring framerate. Those who prefer the framerate option might want to look into the Xbox Series X version of the game, as it will offer an option of 120fps, versus 60fps on PlayStation 5.
RetailKotaku

Over Twenty Years Later, Nintendo Fan Completes Famicom Game Collection

Back in December 2000, Somari began a Famicom game collection with the 1986 title Mobile Suit Z Gundam: Hot Scramble. And now, as of this spring, the YouTuber finally owns all 1,053 games for the consoles. What makes Somari’s collection so interesting is that it’s not just a collection of...
Businessgamepur.com

Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, and several more companies are heading to E3 2021

According to a news release from Entertainment Software Association (ESA), several well known companies will be heading to E3 2021. Companies such as Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Xseed Games, and Gearbox Entertainment are included in the latest roster reveal. Konami was set to attend E3 as well, until it backed out last month due to “key projects,” stating that it’s “in deep development on a number of key projects.”
Video GamesGame Informer Online

E3 2021 Confirms Square Enix, Gearbox, Sega, And More

E3 2021 has confirmed even more companies that will be attending this year's digital showcase, including names like Square Enix, Sega, and more. The virtual event is set to take place next month, offering new looks, fresh reveals, and a celebration of the gaming community. Even though E3 2021 will...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Outriders Character and Inventory Restorations Roll Out to All Players

One of the more pressing issues for Outriders players from the very start was when the game could randomly wipe their character progress and inventory items. Those affected by the bug were promised character and inventory restorations, although it’s something that’s taken developer People Can Fly quite a bit of time to get right. Those restorations are finally rolling out to players, an all those affected should find their progress has been somewhat reinstated.
Video GamesGamespot

E3 2021 Adds Square Enix, Sega, Gearbox; "Major" News Promised

E3 2021 has added more high-profile participants. The ESA, which organizes E3 every year, announced on Thursday that 10 additional companies will participate, including Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Gearbox, Turtle Beach, and Verizon. Some of the other newly announced participants include Xseed Games/Marvelous USA, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment,...
Businesscompsmag.com

Square Enix turns down the takeover rumors

“We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses,” the company said. A spate of recent game studio acquisitions has left many guessing who will...
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Metro Exodus Complete Edition is Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on June 18

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have announced that Metro Exodus Complete Edition will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on June 18. Those who own Metro Exodus on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade to the Complete Edition on PS5 or Xbox Series. The new version will also be released at retail and will include both of the expansions that have been released for the original game.
Video GamesGamasutra

Digital software and catalog titles are driving sales at Square Enix

Net sales and operating income in Square Enix's game-focused Digital Entertainment arm increased year-on-year thanks to growing digital sales and "brisk" sales of catalog titles in the HD Games sub-segment. According to the company's financials for the full-year ended March 31, 2021, those factors helped drive net sales in the...