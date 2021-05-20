Outriders on Track to Become Square Enix’ Next Major Franchise with Over 3.5 Million Players in First Month
Square Enix have announced Outriders is “on track to become the company’s next major franchise,” after it achieved over 3.5 million unique players. As stated in the press release, the internal data after a month since the game’s launch has indicated the 3.5 million players have an average play time of over 30 hours, and “extremely high engagement for co-operative play.” Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. Jon Brooke explained how excited he and developer People Can Fly are with the initial success.nichegamer.com