MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Milwaukee suburb are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.

Menomonee Falls police say the two were found dead in an apartment of apparent gunshot wounds on Wednesday.

Officers went to the apartment at the direction of a concerned family member. Authorities say police are not seeking any suspects at this time.

No further details were provided.

