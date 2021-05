Kaley Cuoco is already longing to get the "Big Bang Theory" cast back together for a reunion. The immensely popular CBS sitcom aired its series finale in May of 2019. However, despite the show only being off the air for two years, Cuoco, who played Penny on the hit sitcom for all 12 seasons of its run, has signaled that she’s open to giving the show the same reunion treatment that fellow beloved sitcoms like "Will & Grace" and "Roseanne" have had in recent years.