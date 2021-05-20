newsbreak-logo
Bono Releases New Song ‘Eden: To Find Love’ for Citizen Penn Film

By Katherine Turman
Spin
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleU2 frontman Bono takes a solo spin with his vocals on “Eden: To Find Love,” a song co-written and produced by Linda Perry. It’s the only artist-driven tune on the soundtrack of Citizen Penn, a film about Sean Penn’s organization J/PHRO (now CORE) in the wake of the 2010 Haiti Earthquake.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Bono
Person
Linda Perry
Person
Don Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Song Lyrics#Video Music#Music Video#New Music#World Music#Citizen Penn Film#J Phro Lrb#Lakeshore Records#Discovery#U2 Frontman Bono#Love#Bono Briefly#Singer#Films#Releases#Director Hardy#Rockstar#Streaming
