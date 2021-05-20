newsbreak-logo
Cancer

Life Goes On: Newlyweds Celebrate a Baby and a Wedding Amid Advanced Stage Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

By Marisa Sullivan
survivornet.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNewlyweds Owen Murray, 39, and Laura Dear, 37, from Warwickshire, England found out four days after the birth of their baby that Owen’s bowel cancer is terminal. Despite the prognosis, Owen is researching his cancer and participating in a trial to help prolong his life. The couple wed this week at a country estate in the UK and are moving forward with life plans despite the tragic prognosis.

