Life Goes On: Newlyweds Celebrate a Baby and a Wedding Amid Advanced Stage Bowel Cancer Diagnosis
Newlyweds Owen Murray, 39, and Laura Dear, 37, from Warwickshire, England found out four days after the birth of their baby that Owen’s bowel cancer is terminal. Despite the prognosis, Owen is researching his cancer and participating in a trial to help prolong his life. The couple wed this week at a country estate in the UK and are moving forward with life plans despite the tragic prognosis.www.survivornet.com