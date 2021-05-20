Life Goes On: Newlyweds Celebrate a Baby and a Wedding Amid Advanced Stage Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

“My name is Abi Halstead. I am a married mother of three small children, living in rural England and helping run a small business with my husband. To me, my life is normal (maybe a little busy), although to an outsider it must seem anything but. On a daily basis, I inhale four nebulizers, perform two physiotherapy sessions, consume two high-calorie prescribed supplement drinks, and swallow up to 51 pills. I do all of this in order to make my faulty organs function.