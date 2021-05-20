The Best Ways To Keep Your Stainless Steel Appliances Spot Free

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Looking for a cost-effective way to dress up your home's exterior with some eye-catching color and texture? One option that never fails to make an impact is to install window planter boxes, which also increase your available gardening space. Then you can fill the boxes with beautiful greenery, such as succulents, herbs, or your favorite flowering annuals. The colors, materials, shapes, and sizes of window boxes are seemingly endless. The following selections are all affordably priced at $50 and under (with one splurge for a custom-made option), while offering sturdy construction and stylish design. Shop for the best window box that will coordinate with your home without breaking your budget.