Five-Star Guard Keyonte George includes Oklahoma State in Top Five
Five-star guard Keyonte George of Lewisville, Texas, has cut his list of colleges down to five schools. Four Big 12 squads and an SEC school made the cut. George announced on Thursday morning that he would be choosing between Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas, Kansas and Kentucky to play his college ball. George is the sixth-ranked player in the class of 2022, according to 247sports.com, and recruiting expert Travis Branham predicted George would turn pro for his gap year between high school and potentially entering the NBA Draft.www.cowboysrideforfree.com