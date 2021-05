IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged after deputies said he tried to swindle his elderly neighbor out of money and their Iredell County home. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, someone reported last August that 50-year-old William Christopher Giles had kidnapped his elderly neighbor. When deputies went to investigate, they found out that the elderly victim had not been kidnapped, but had been taken to a financial institution to alter bank accounts.