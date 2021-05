As the U.S. Supreme Court considers the limits of public schools' authority to penalize speech made outside the walls of the country's faltering government-run institutions of occasional learning, polling says most people want to leave kids free to speak their minds. Only one-in-four adults would let schools punish students for their online comments. A damning indictment of public education might be found in the single group to voice majority support for extracurricular censorship: children being taught in those schools.