Ford Reveals Electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ Truck, Set to Roll Out in 2022 With Surprisingly Affordable Price

The most popular truck in the world is getting a makeover. Ford recently revealed the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its popular pickup truck due out in 2022.

It gets even better: not only are you helping the environment, but you can also purchase it at a reasonable price. The base model starts at $39,974. Moreso, that price is before the driver receives any applicable state or federal incentives, including the $7,500 federal tax credit that the vehicle will be eligible for.

The F-150 Lightning will also have a range of 230 or 300 miles, depending on the battery choice, and can add 54 miles of range for every 10 minutes on a fast charger. Even when it’s plugged in at home and your power goes out, the truck can automatically send electricity back into your home, keeping the lights on for days, according to the company.

Fords’ Futuristic Take On The Electric F-150

So far, Ford has taken 20,000 reservations for its new truck in less than just 12 hours since the company officially unveiled the EV to the public, CEO Jim Farley told CNBC.

“For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Bill Ford, executive chair, Ford Motor Company. “F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionizing it for a new generation.

Here are a few of the specs Ford recently revealed about its “Lightning Truck:”

Maximum payload of 2,000 pounds, of which 400 pounds can go in the frunk where the engine used to be

Tows up to 10,000 pounds

Extended battery: 563 horsepower, 775 lb-ft of torque, and a driving range of about 300 miles on a single charge

Standard battery: 426 hp, 775 lb-ft, and a range of about 230 miles

Front and rear motors provide standard all-wheel drive, and skid plates protect the underbody while off-roading

Retains the full-size spare tire in the back.

Five-passenger SuperCrew cab with a 5.5-foot bed

Additionally, Ford also estimates it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. On the road, drivers will have easy access to public charging networks throughout the country via FordPass. With more than 63,000 charging plugs nationwide, that number is expected to rise in the coming months.

Ford plans to start delivering the Ford Electric F-150 beginning in the spring of 2022. The truck will be available in four series and two battery options at more than 2,300 Ford dealers. Reservations can be made with a $100 deposit, the same as the Tesla Cybertruck.