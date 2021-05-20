This TikToker Is Shattering Ballet Norms One Video At A Time
TikTok is the place for dance videos, but Jennifer McCloskey’s @hardcorpsballet TikTok account is far from a collection of all the latest dance challenges. As you can guess from her handle, McCloskey is a member of the thriving ballet community on TikTok. She isn't just making videos filled with perfect pirouettes, though. On her feed, McCloskey seamlessly blends comedy, criticism of ballet culture, and how-to videos. Her mission is to whittle away at toxic ballet culture one TikTok at a time — all while having a little fun, of course.www.elitedaily.com