This TikToker Is Shattering Ballet Norms One Video At A Time

Southern preacher voice CHEERS, and a Hare Rama, Hallelujah to yuh…YeeHaw. Yep, you heard it here last, folks, the fully-vaxxed among us can lose the mask and the social distancing! Because gawd is good all the time, and all the time, gawd is good — and when we say gawd, we mean vaccine. Can we get an AMEN! Flock, here’s the new CDC guidance, which, like gawd, has some conditions. Wait, does gawd have conditions — not sure on the theology part of medicine being deified yet.