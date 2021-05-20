newsbreak-logo
Save £10 on your Nando's bill by making one simple change to your order

By Paige Holland
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMKVg_0a5o3Gz100
You can save £10 with this trick (Image: Nando's)

Now that lockdown measures have eased and Brits are able to dine indoors, you're finally able to get your hands on that cheeky Nandos you've been craving.

If that's not exciting enough, then you'll be thrilled to know you can even save some cash by making one simple change to your order.

MoneySavingExpert has revealed how you can save more than £10 by ordering the same food, just on a different part of the menu, reports Birmingham Live.

This was just one of several hacks in the MoneySavingExpert weekly newsletter, alongside a simple hack to get free delivery.

So, if you're looking to get a little more bang for your buck as you head to Nandos, keep reading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcv2u_0a5o3Gz100
Follow these hacks

Menu hack

The newsletter states that customers can make the saving if you dine with someone else.

If there are two or more of you, it's cheaper to buy a sharing platter (or the same price in one case) than ordering individual meals.

So, for example, a family visiting Nando's would be better off ordering two whole chickens and five large sides, the 'Family Platter' instead of separate meals.

This way they can save £10.45.

Free delivery

You can also get free delivery if you're a new Deliveroo customer.

Those new to the app can save around £2-£3 on each Nando's delivery totalling £15 or more for up to two weeks.

New Deliveroo accounts can get 14 days free delivery in 400+ locations on any order of £15 or more when signing up and ordering by 11.59pm on Sun July 11 (or Sun 30 May for these 19 locations).

All you have to do is enter your postcode into the app, and you'll be told whether you're eligible for the offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19K4ba_0a5o3Gz100
If you have a Nandos card you can get your hands on freebies

Nando's card

Another way to bag yourself some freebies at the chicken chain is to use your Nando's card.

Every time you spend £7 or more, you will get a 'chilli' (a rewards point), which you can use to get food for free.

After you earn enough chillies, you can claim a reward such as a free 1/4 chicken (normally £4.25) when you earn three chillies, or a free whole chicken (normally £13.95) when you earn 10 chillies.

Rewards normally expire after a year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nando's has extended any rewards due to expire between January 2020 and March 2021 to Tuesday Aug 31 2021.

So, be sure to check online or in a Nando's restaurant to see if there's anything you can claim before it's too late.

Chips hack

Another way to shave a few pennies off the total is with this chip hack.

If there's two of you, you may automatically order two separate regular portions of fries for £2.95 each (£5.90 in total).

But instead, you should order a large potion for £5.50 and split it - you'll save 40p and get more fries.

Then, if you work for the NHS, or emergency service and forces you can get 20 per cent off orders up to £20, and Costco members can get £10 off £80 Nandos gift cards.

You could always order diet versions of your favourite fizzy drinks to save the 20p that was added when the sugar tax was introduced in 2018.

Have you got any money-saving hacks? Let us know in the comments.

Do you have a story to share? We want to hear all about it. Email us at yourmirror@mirror.co.uk

