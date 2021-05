This month is all about moms and Google is celebrating Mother's Day with a set of new features for Assistant. Many of these new features are aimed at families, but anyone else can use them. All the new stuff is coming to Android and iOS devices this week, but if you don't see them in the next few days, be patient. The first thing worth mentioning is Google Assistant's Family Broadcast feature that has just become better. Starting this week, Google Assistant users will be able to reach their family wherever they are and they will be able to respond from any device, including from their smartphones.