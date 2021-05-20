newsbreak-logo
Cher Announces Biopic As She Turns 75

By Laila Abuelhawa
kiss951.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCher took to social media on the eve of her 75th birthday to announce that she is going to have her life story told through film, mentioning some heavy hitters in the industry. Cher wrote on Twitter, “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY...

