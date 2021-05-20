newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

Virginia parents throw backyard prom for students

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 19 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two mothers in Chesterfield County hosted a prom for their children and some of their friends who attend Monacan High School Saturday.

The parents created a beautiful backyard prom for 16 friends to all enjoy the rite of passage.

The set up featured tents, lights and a sign that read “Tonight we dance under the stars.”

There was also the all-important backdrop to take pictures.

One mom told CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg that all of the kids and their parents had been vaccinated, “so this was a fun and safe option for them.”

This story appeared in “Caught My Eye” on CBS 6 News at 4 p.m. Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

