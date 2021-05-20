Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, East Cameron, Vermilion, St. Mary, West Cameron, Calcasieu and Iberia Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Actual tide levels will range from 1.5 to 2.0 feet mean higher high water.alerts.weather.gov