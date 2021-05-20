See Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Make His Movie Debut at 23

© Joseph Baena / Instagram

Arnold Schwarzenegger has five children—Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31; Christina Schwarzenegger, 29; Patrick Schwarzenegger, 27; Christopher Schwarzenegger, 23; and Joseph Baena, also 23. Schwarzenegger's youngest son, Baena, born less than a week after Christopher, received widespread media attention in 2011, when it was revealed the actor and former governor of California had a child with Mildred Baena, a member of the Schwarzenegger family's household staff. Baena was only 13 years old when the story was plastered all over tabloids, and now, 10 years later, he is following in his father's footsteps. The 23 year old has long had a passion for fitness, and he's now entering the world of acting. Keep reading to see Baena on the set of his first Hollywood gig.

On May 16, Baena shared a photo of himself filming his movie debut on Instagram. "Having a great time on the set of 'Bully High,'" he captioned the post. "Finally know what it's like to be a private school kid." In the shot, Baena is standing in front of the Ramona Convent Secondary School, a Catholic college-prep high school located in a suburb of Los Angeles, alongside two young women and a nun in the background, with the film crew looking on.

Sources recently told TMZ that Baena just finished filming Bully High, an independent movie directed by Bill McAdams Jr. Baena plays the school president in the film, which is about a high school girl who's Muslim and gets bullied for wearing a hijab.

In an interview with the Daily Mail in February, Baena revealed that he had been taking acting classes for four years. "Acting has always been something that I've loved," he said. "I've just fallen in love with reading scripts, doing monologues, doing scenes. So the passion just keeps growing for it. And, you know, I don't want to stop, I want to keep going."

Baena is also set to appear in the upcoming science-fiction movie The Chariot, starring John Malkovich, Rosa Salazar, and Shane West. In the dark comedy, Baena plays a character named Vince, who he described to the Daily Mail as a "stallion" and a "stud."

In another Instagram post shared earlier this year, seen here, Baena showed a sneak peek of his movie Scam Squad. "I love getting stills from @scamsquad!!! Can't wait for post production to finish up and share it with you guys!" he captioned the photo. That film, written and directed by Ifeanyi Ezieme, is in post-production, according to its official Instagram.

In speaking with the Daily Mail, Baena recalled how his body has grown stronger with the help of training, weights, and swimming, the latter of which helped him get "bigger, faster, stronger." But after gaining some weight in college—he graduated from California's Pepperdine University in 2019—Baena pushed himself to continue training in the gym. "The bodybuilding, the fitness, the training, it's all just a personal preference of mine that I want to look how I want to look," he told the Daily Mail. "And I think that it's gonna be helpful for the movies."

Baena showed off his body on Instagram on Mar. 5, wearing only shorts and sneakers. He looked like the spitting image of his dad, now 73, who won the title of Mr. Universe at age 20 and later claimed victory in the Mr. Olympia contest seven times.

After admitting he is "not your average realtor," he wrote: "Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties, but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!" He urged anyone looking to buy or sell in the West Los Angeles and Silicon Beach areas to direct message him on Instagram.

For his birthday in October, Schwarzenegger posted a message to Baena on Instagram, saying how proud he was of his accomplishments. "Happy birthday @projoe2! I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life," Schwarzenegger wrote. "I can't wait to see what's coming next. I love you!"