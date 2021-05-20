That '70s Show Stars Who Are No Longer With Us

I feel confident in saying that I wouldn’t be where I am today without The Mary Tyler Moore Show. At the time of Moore’s death in 2017, I was an overworked college student lost in a sea of depression and anxiety, deeply unsure if the amount of stress and effort I felt my studies required of me was going to be worth it in the long haul of adulthood. (Spoiler alert: it wasn’t.) Having grown up in the golden era of cable television channels dedicated to reruns of “classic TV,” I indulged in a well-deserved Mary Tyler Moore marathon the weekend after she died and was instantly drawn into the ease and confidence as well as the fear and vulnerability through which Mary Richards lived life on the road less travelled by. As Decider wrote last year for the 50th anniversary of the series premiere, “If you watch Mary Tyler Moore in 2020, you’ll be surprised by how much it feels exactly like the TV shows we still watch today. The jokes are sharp, the characters are defined, the stories are relevant, the relationships feel real.”