Formula 1 talent at the wheel of Formula 2? With single-seater racing so delineated now, this would seem unlikely to many modern fans. The very aim of F2 is to discover talent for accession to F1, but in 1948, when F2 began, a more accessible entry into single-seater racing was its purpose. Constructors were expected to make their wares available to all and naturally the best drivers were used by works teams, creating an open door for anyone to compete with the great racing stars of the day. The F1 world championship calendar was much shorter in the 1950s and 1960s, so top drivers appeared in many different categories, including F2.