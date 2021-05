Tony Kanaan feels like a little kid again. That’s how pumped 2004 INDYCAR SERIES champion Kanaan is for this weekend’s doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway. Kanaan will drive the No. 48 Bryant Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in the Genesys 300 at 7 p.m. (ET) Saturday, and he will drive the No. 48 American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in the XPEL 375 at 5 p.m. (ET) Sunday. Both races will be broadcast live on NBCSN and the INDYCAR Radio Network.