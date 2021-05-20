COLUMN: It’s the best of times, worst of times
My parents had three kids and believed they were done. Rumor has it I was an accident after an unruly Valentine's party. My brothers are 12 and 10 years older than me, and my sister, 8. I grew up listening to Janice Joplin and Mama Cass. By the time they were teenagers, I was old enough to understand conversations at the dinner table were getting tense. The Vietnam War was making everyone nervous or angry, and for an 8-year-old kid, it seemed as though everyone was going crazy.