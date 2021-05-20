Wisconsin Dells American Legion proceeds with Memorial Day parade May 31

In Sauk County’s annual Respect for Law Day observance Monday, guest speaker Michael Albrecht quoted an essay he said was written nearly 50 years ago by Paul Harvey. “‘A policeman is a composite of what all men are, I guess, a mingling of saint and sinner, of dust and deity. He of all men is at once the most needed and the most unwanted. ... He must make an instant decision which would require months for a lawyer to make, but if he hurries, he’s careless. If he’s deliberate, he’s lazy,’” Albrecht read.