Wisconsin Dells, WI

Wisconsin Dells American Legion proceeds with Memorial Day parade May 31

By ERICA DYNES
Wiscnews.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 in Wisconsin Dells will host its annual Memorial Day program May 31 to honor fallen soldiers. The parade will start at 9 a.m. May 31 starting at Superior Street to Bowman Park on Broadway, the same route as the Wo-Zha-Wa parade. The lineup for the parade includes the Dells’ area American Legion and VFW, Wisconsin Dells Boy Scout Troop, Platt’s Garage and the Delton and Kilbourn Fire Departments and its honor guards. The public is welcome to attend the parade and service, said Mark Cobb, post commander for the Wisconsin Dells American Legion.

Wisconsin Dells, WIWiscnews.com

Hogs for Heroes to gift vet with Harley

Hogs for Heroes will present Marine veteran Sgt. Rick Erickson of Wisconsin Dells a Harley from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at The Keg & Patio, 732 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. A presentation of keys ceremony with Color Guard by The American Legion Post 187 will be held at 1 p.m.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Dells, WIWiscnews.com

Automotion returns to Wisconsin Dells May 22-23

One of the biggest festivals to kick off summer in Wisconsin Dells will return for its typical timeframe with activities the event is famous for in a two-day event. The 35th annual Automotion Classic Car Show will be May 22-23 in the parking lot of Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, the same location where it was held last year.
Wisconsin Dells, WIWiscnews.com

Display boards created at high school

The School District of Wisconsin Dells and the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation have partnered to create new display boards that are now located in the high school. These boards will be updated each year to give special recognition to amazing students and people in our community. The WDEF Department Scholarships...
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

'Most needed' but 'most unwanted': Sauk County ceremony recognizes law enforcement

In Sauk County’s annual Respect for Law Day observance Monday, guest speaker Michael Albrecht quoted an essay he said was written nearly 50 years ago by Paul Harvey. “‘A policeman is a composite of what all men are, I guess, a mingling of saint and sinner, of dust and deity. He of all men is at once the most needed and the most unwanted. ... He must make an instant decision which would require months for a lawyer to make, but if he hurries, he’s careless. If he’s deliberate, he’s lazy,’” Albrecht read.
Wisconsin Dells, WIWiscnews.com

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee continues holiday light talks

Wisconsin Dells' Business Improvement District is continuing planning efforts for this year's holiday season. On May 5, the committee discussed and reviewed estimates for potential lighting options to place throughout downtown and the Riverwalk for later this year. No action was taken and the committee will continue to discuss potential options for holiday lighting throughout the year. Committee members Jesse DeFosse, Dan Gavinski and Justin Draper were absent.
Columbia County, WIWiscnews.com

Virtual author visit and program

The Kilbourn Public Library, and other Columbia County libraries, will present a virtual author talk presentation at 6 p.m. May 6. Author Martha Bergland will discuss her book “The Birdman of Koshkonong: The Life of Naturalist Thure Kumlien.”. This event is free and open to the public. To register, visit...
Wiscnews.com

Invasive species program coming to Columbia and Juneau counties

Columbia and Juneau counties have a new aquatic invasive species program for 2021 thanks to Department of Natural Resources funding. “The most common invasive species we see in central Wisconsin are Eurasian water milfoil and curly leaf pondweed,” said AIS (aquatic invasive species) coordinator Anna Cisar of Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development Council. “In Juneau and Columbia Counties we are starting to see zebra mussels and purple loosestrife.”
Wisconsin Dells, WIWiscnews.com

Dells job fair set for May 8

A Wisconsin Dells Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 8 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells. Open to everyone; with more than 40 area businesses present. For more information, visit https://jobs.wisdells.com or call Deb Schwartzer 1-800-223-3557 or email deb@wisdells.com.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Great Wolf hosts job fair

Great Wolf Lodge Wisconsin Dells, 1400 Great Wolf Drive, Baraboo, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 4 with more than 140 positions available locally. There will be hiring for all positions, with lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles being the greatest need. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by texting the phrase “GREATWOLFEVENT” to 25000; a small number of walk-up appointments will be accommodated.