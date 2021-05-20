Wisconsin Dells American Legion proceeds with Memorial Day parade May 31
Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 in Wisconsin Dells will host its annual Memorial Day program May 31 to honor fallen soldiers. The parade will start at 9 a.m. May 31 starting at Superior Street to Bowman Park on Broadway, the same route as the Wo-Zha-Wa parade. The lineup for the parade includes the Dells’ area American Legion and VFW, Wisconsin Dells Boy Scout Troop, Platt’s Garage and the Delton and Kilbourn Fire Departments and its honor guards. The public is welcome to attend the parade and service, said Mark Cobb, post commander for the Wisconsin Dells American Legion.www.wiscnews.com