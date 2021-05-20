newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Arizona’s Absurd Election “Audit” Could Be Just the Beginning for Trump Dead-Enders

By Eric Lut z
Vanity Fair
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in November, on the same day Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Alabama Republican Mo Brooks announced that he would fight the results of the vote—and urged his colleagues to do the same. “There’s no way I’ll vote in the House to ratify the Electoral College votes of states where illegal votes distorted the will of the people in those states who voted legally,” the congressman wrote November 7. “This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election theft measures,” Brooks said weeks later. “In my judgment, based on what I know to be true, Joe Biden was the largest beneficiary of illegally cast votes in the history of the United States.”

