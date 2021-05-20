newsbreak-logo
How to Watch Pacers and Wizards on Thursday

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 17 hours ago

The Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in Indiana on Tuesday night to advance to their next game of the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards lost 118-100 to Boston Celtics that same night but will get a chance at redemption when they face the Pacers in Washington on Thursday evening.

The winner of the game will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser will have their season ended.

In three games against the Wizards this season, the Pacers have lost all of them and let them average 140 points per game.

In addition, Russell Westbrook has carved them up, averaging 20 assists per game against them.

The Pacers can never seem to control the pace against the Wizards, and their lack of slowing them down in transition has caused games like when they let them score 154 points on May 4. Overall on the season, the Pacers have just not been a good defensive team (25th in the NBA in points allowed).

On Wednesday, head coach Nate Bjorkgren spoke about the game, and the clip of him speaking can be seen from the Pacers below.

"Coach Bjorkgren on matching up with the Wizards: "It's a very big game for us to control the tempo and the pace that we want to play at." Hear more from yesterday's media avail." The Pacers Tweeted on Thursday.

How to Watch: TNT

Tip-off: 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites against the Pacers on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

