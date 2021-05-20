Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for the play-in game between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards on Thursday, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

Brogdon scored 16 points and dished out eight assists in the 144-117 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The game was his first time playing nearly three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

"When you're dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous," Brogdon said post-game on Tuesday. "There is a bit of hesitation when you're out there. There's things you're not going to do, like tonight I was not going to go for any rebounds in the crowd. I'm not jumping as high as I can. Consciously and unconsciously, you're actually thinking of stuff to avoid. Overall, I felt good. I'm glad we got the win."

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites against the Pacers on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball