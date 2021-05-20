newsbreak-logo
Green Deals: Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter travels up to 15 MPH for nine miles at $170, more

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the Hover-1 Gambit Electric Folding Scooter for $169.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally $250, our last mention was $200 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the scooter delivers some great features for its price range, including the ability to travel at up to 15 MPH and ride for 9-miles before it’s time to recharge. This means you can use the Hover-1 Gambit to ride around for fun, or traverse back and forth to work with a charge during the day. Rated 4/5 stars.

