The MSPCA’s Law Enforcement department now believes that what happened to Gosha may not have been an isolated incident. The MSPCA-Angell’s Law Enforcement and the City of Cambridge Police departments, alongside the Cambridge Animal Control division, are seeking help from the public to identify whomever is responsible for binding and shooting a young male cat found dead near the intersection of Hurley and Sciarappa Streets in Cambridge, Mass. at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 6.