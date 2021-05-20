What Mandy Moore Really Thinks About This Is Us Ending

NBC opens their synopsis of "This Is Us" by saying, "Everyone has a family. And every family has a story," and they couldn't be any more correct. The dramedy, which first premiered in September 2016, follows the Pearson family in multiple timelines: the past when the Pearson kids were growing up, the present day when they're in their thirties, and, in later seasons, the near future, when their mother's health is declining. However, the drama is coming to an end. According to the Hollywood Reporter, "This Is Us" is set to conclude with its sixth season, which is slated for an early 2022 premiere date.