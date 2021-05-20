newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Mandy Moore Really Thinks About This Is Us Ending

By Preston Smith
Posted by 
The List
The List
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

NBC opens their synopsis of "This Is Us" by saying, "Everyone has a family. And every family has a story," and they couldn't be any more correct. The dramedy, which first premiered in September 2016, follows the Pearson family in multiple timelines: the past when the Pearson kids were growing up, the present day when they're in their thirties, and, in later seasons, the near future, when their mother's health is declining. However, the drama is coming to an end. According to the Hollywood Reporter, "This Is Us" is set to conclude with its sixth season, which is slated for an early 2022 premiere date.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Mandy Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Family Drama#The Hollywood Reporter#Drama Series#Season Premiere#Nbc#Thr#Series Creator#Cast Members#Television Series#Script Pages#Kids#Seasons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Everything We Know About the Future and the Ending of This Is Us

The Pearsons are gearing up for a big farewell, possibly in more ways than one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us will end after its upcoming sixth season. This has been a theory for several years now, as creator Dan Fogelman has always been adamant that he knew where and how the story would conclude. In 2018, he revealed that scenes from the series finale had already been shot, and he has previously referred to the season three finale as the series' "midpoint."
TV Seriesfame10.com

Mandy Moore And This Is Us Cast React To Final Season Announcement

It’s officially been announced that the show will be concluding with its sixth season in 2022. The show’s creator Dan Fogelman released a statement on social media on Friday, May 14th confirming the news. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end...
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Mandy Moore jokes son might need therapy over her older This Is Us look

Mandy Moore joked her baby son might need "therapy" after seeing her aged up for 'This Is Us'. The 37-year-old actress' portrayal of Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama series requires her to transform to both older and younger versions of the character and she quipped she was worried her facial alteration would have a traumatic effect on her two-month-old son August, who is known as Gus.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff Have Mom Team-up During Their Babies' Playdate

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff might have a baby supergroup on their hands. The celebrity friends shared an adorable photo from a playdate for their infants. Although both Moore's son and Duff's daughter were crying, Moore already predicted that this was the first chapter of a "love story for the ages." Moore and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child, 2-month-old August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith in February, while Duff and Matthew Koma welcomed their second child, 1-month-old daughter Mae James Blair, in late March.
TV SeriesElite Daily

These Theories About The 'This Is Us' Series Finale May Predict How It'll End

With Season 5 drawing to a close, This Is Us only has one year left. When the series was renewed for three seasons after Season 3, fans knew Season 6 would be the show's final year. Showrunner Dan Fogelman has said many times that he has a very specific ending in mind, one that the series has been directly working toward this whole time. So, what is it? These theories about the This Is Us series finale are a few good guesses for what might be in store for the big ending.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore Introduced Their Newborns: ‘Love Story for the Ages’

Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore are hoping that love is in the air. On May 1, Moore introduced her two-month-old son, August, to Duff's five-week-old daughter, Mae James, and the photo is ridiculously cute. “Love is in the air,” the This Is Us star wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside the shot of the newborn babies. Although, based on Mae's expression, I'm not so sure she's right about that!
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

This Is Us: It Really Is Coming to an End!

You know what they say about all good things, don't you?. As it turns out, this saying also applies to all good television shows. Because we've just learned that This Is Us is coming to an end. While NBC itself has not yet confirmed this development, The Hollywood Reporter stated...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Umm, Mandy Moore’s Son Looks Exactly Like Her Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore’s baby, August Harrison Goldsmith, may only be three months old, however, he’s already starting to look like his father, Taylor Goldsmith. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress shared an adorable throwback photo of her hubby on her IG Story. The image featured a baby Goldsmith dressed in overalls while sitting in front of a Christmas tree. “My husband or my child?” Moore wrote alongside the image pointing out the resemblance. “It’s hard to tell. Gus = @taylordawesgold.”
CelebritiesWUSA

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff's Babies Meet and It's Too Cute

August and Mae are besties in the making! Mandy Moore's 2-month-old son and Hilary Duff's 1-month-old daughter had a sweet playdate over the weekend. Moore shared an adorable shot of the newborns' first meeting, which showed the tots lying on a blanket together. Baby Gus is as calm as can be in the pic, as he looks away from a crying Mae.
TV Seriestucsonpost.com

'This Is Us' cast reacts to series ending news

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): It is not only the fans of the American romantic drama 'This Is Us' who are bewailing over the announcement of the final season, but the cast of the series also got emotional about the decision. The romantic drama 'This Is Us', which announced the...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Joins Stars Mandy Moore & Susan Kelechi Watson In Responding To Season 6 Ending Announcement; Will “Work Hard To Stick The Landing”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter on Friday, to respond to the news that his hit NBC drama will end with its upcoming sixth season. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he wrote. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”
TV SeriesTODAY.com

'This Is Us' is ending — how Mandy Moore, show's creator are reacting

"This Is Us" fans have a whole new reason to cry — NBC announced Friday that the hit family drama will end after its upcoming sixth season. Dan Fogelman, the show's creator, followed up by tweeting a message to viewers promising that "This Is Us" will leave the air with a bang. He also thanked NBC for allowing the show's writers and producers to end the series exactly how and when they wanted to.
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Mandy Moore makes 'glam' first red carpet appearance since giving birth at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Mandy Moore thanked her beauty team for making her feel like a "glam lady for a few hours" at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The 37-year-old actress - who welcomed her first child, son August, with husband Taylor Goldsmith into the world in February - made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Palladium on Sunday (05.16.21), and she gushed over the work of her hair and make-up team.