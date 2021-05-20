Steph Curry Speaks on Game Winning Shot By LeBron James in Warriors Lakers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles to advance to play the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

With less than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, and the score tied at 100-100, LeBron James hit a deep three-pointer that ended up being the game's final points scored, thus making it the game-winning shot.

After the game, Steph Curry, who had 37-points on the night, spoke about the shot that James hit.

The video of Curry talking about the shot can be seen in his post-game comments captured by NBA T.V. in a Tweet below.

"All time great players make great shots," Curry said post-game of the shot by James.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball