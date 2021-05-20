newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Steph Curry Speaks on Game Winning Shot By LeBron James in Warriors Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 15 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles to advance to play the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

With less than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, and the score tied at 100-100, LeBron James hit a deep three-pointer that ended up being the game's final points scored, thus making it the game-winning shot.

After the game, Steph Curry, who had 37-points on the night, spoke about the shot that James hit.

The video of Curry talking about the shot can be seen in his post-game comments captured by NBA T.V. in a Tweet below.

"All time great players make great shots," Curry said post-game of the shot by James.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
142
Followers
514
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Basketball#The Warriors#Warriors Lakers Game#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#Nba T V#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#The Game#Play In Tournament#Staples Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status in Big Game Against Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 on Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lakers needed the win as they are now tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Neither team will want to finish as the...
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBANew York Post

LeBron James planning Lakers return for Knicks game

LeBron James could return to the Lakers’ lineup just in time to face the Knicks. James is planning to play against the Knicks in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. If he is held out one more game, he’d return on Wednesday against the Rockets. The 36-year-old missed...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. After missing the game prior, Anthony Davis returned against the Pacers and had a team-high 28 points. However, in their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is a game-time decision. His status can...
NBADaily Democrat

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBARed Bluff Daily News

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets both have something to play for on Sunday evening during the NBA's regular-season finale. The Nuggets (47-24) are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-24) for the third seed in the Western Conference, and the Trail Blazers (41-30) are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) for the sixth seed.
NBARedlands Daily Facts

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Magic Johnson reacts to Russell Westbrook triple-doubles as Brodie breaks record

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook just tied Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history during their 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers. Prior to Westbrook’s historic night, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who had a knack of racking up triple-doubles himself, spoke about the 9-time All-Star closing in on the record. In a way, the 5-time NBA champion gave his appreciation and respect for Westbrook’s game.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.