Employment growth in Connecticut is sluggish, but these six industries are adding jobs

Employers added just 500 jobs in Connecticut in April, putting the brakes on a recovery that showed promise in March when more than 10 times the number of jobs were filled, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 8.1% from 8.3%, but is significantly higher than the 6.1% U.S. rate.

“Recoveries are uneven,” said Patrick Flaherty, research director at the Department of Labor. “April’s small job gains follow stronger gains in March. Evidence of increased job postings and openings suggests Connecticut is poised for larger gains later this year.”

Employers added 5,400 jobs in March as distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine helped spur business activity.

Since April 2020, when a decade of job growth was wiped out in weeks, Connecticut employers added 176,700 jobs, the greatest number ever in one year.

“Obviously, this is from a very low month in April of 2020 because of the pandemic, but adding that many jobs in just one year is an enormous and successful feat that would be difficult under any circumstances,” Flaherty said.

Six of the 10 major industry supersectors had employment gains in April. Four declined.

Where job growth was

Need a lawyer or an accountant? The biggest jump in hiring in April was in professional and business services, which added 3,600 jobs. The sector includes legal advice and representation; accounting, bookkeeping and payroll services and architects and engineers.

Restaurants, hotels and recreation are making a comeback. Leisure and hospitality, which took the biggest hit in the pandemic, was the next-fastest growing sector in April, adding 1,800 jobs.

Government. Jobs in government, which had been declining for months, added 1,100 positions in Connecticut in April. They include the state’s two tribal-owned casinos, which have been hiring in anticipation of broad business re-openings that began Wednesday.

Construction jobs are on the rise. The Department of Labor reported that 600 construction and mining jobs were added in April.

Where were the job losses?

School’s out. Education and health services posted a drop of 4,100 jobs. Private education was particularly weak, Flaherty said, because most schools did not have a spring break this year and the normal employment growth in April did not occur.

Retail jobs are not being filled. Trade, transportation and utilities, which includes retail, wholesale and warehouse workers, shed 2,300 jobs in April. Warehouses are booming, but shopping malls and other brick-and-mortar stores are still not hiring even as the rest of the economy strengthens.

Connecticut’s insurance industry and finance sector lost 700 jobs. Total employment in this sector was 118,300 jobs in April.

The impact of aviation’s downturn is felt in Connecticut. Manufacturing lost 600 jobs in April, likely because of the steep drop in aviation due to the pandemic and travel restrictions that grounded airlines worldwide. Jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has laid off hundreds and smaller suppliers that do not have military business to keep going also have been forced to lay off workers.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .